Jenna Dewan Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2, Expecting Child With Boyfriend Steve Kazee

A baby is on the way for Jenna Dewan and boyfriend Steve Kazee.

The former “World of Dance” host, 38, and the Tony winner, 48, are expecting their first child together after over a year of dating, they announced on Tuesday.

“We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” the couple told People in an exclusive joint statement.

This will be Kazee’s first child, while Dewan also has 6-year-old daughter Everly with ex Channing Tatum, whom she split from in April 2018 following nearly nine years of marriage.

Both have since moved on to new relationships, with Tatum now dating singer Jessie J and Dewan making her romance with Kazee public in October 2018.

The two stepped out together as a couple at a Halloween bash in Beverly Hills, where they were spotted sharing a kiss.

Months later, Kazee made things Instagram official with a sweet birthday post. “Somehow it feels like my birthday over and over again because I keep getting the gift of you,” he wrote alongside sweet snaps of the couple.

He’s gotten more effusive on social media since then, sharing that he’ll “always be so thankful that our lives found their way to each other” in a swoonworthy Valentine’s Day post.

And while both Dewan and Tatum have kept things amicable amid their split and are focused on co-parenting their daughter, she has been particularly candid about how divorce is never easy.

“People are like, ‘How do you get through this?’” Dewan told Cosmopolitan magazine last year about the end of her marriage, hinting that her relationship wasn’t as perfect as it seemed in the public eye. “I didn’t run away from my feelings. I let myself cry. I let myself grieve. This is one of those situations where I will see the light. The dawn is coming.”