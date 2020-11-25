Trump Lawyer’s Latest Praise Of The President Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

A senior legal adviser to Donald Trump ― who once described the president as an “idiot” and a “bully” ― drew widespread ridicule over her attempted depiction of him as a hero on Tuesday night.
Jenna Ellis, part of the Trump legal team trying to overturn the 2020 election result (despite no evidence of the mass voter fraud they claim), tweeted a picture of Trump leaning on the Oval Office desk alongside the caption: “WARRIOR.”
Critics had a field day over the photo.
Some reminded Ellis of her past slamming of the president.
Others recalled Trump’s medical exemption from the Vietnam War draft because of alleged bone spurs in his heels and his insulting of America’s war dead as “suckers” and “losers.”
Journalist Mehdi Hasan, meanwhile, noted how Trump in the 1990s had called avoiding contracting sexually transmitted infections to “my personal Vietnam.”