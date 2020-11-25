Trump Lawyer’s Latest Praise Of The President Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

A senior legal adviser to Donald Trump ― who once described the president as an “idiot” and a “bully” ― drew widespread ridicule over her attempted depiction of him as a hero on Tuesday night.

Jenna Ellis, part of the Trump legal team trying to overturn the 2020 election result (despite no evidence of the mass voter fraud they claim), tweeted a picture of Trump leaning on the Oval Office desk alongside the caption: “WARRIOR.”

Critics had a field day over the photo.

Some reminded Ellis of her past slamming of the president.

Others recalled Trump’s medical exemption from the Vietnam War draft because of alleged bone spurs in his heels and his insulting of America’s war dead as “suckers” and “losers.”

Journalist Mehdi Hasan, meanwhile, noted how Trump in the 1990s had called avoiding contracting sexually transmitted infections to “my personal Vietnam.”

Point to the part where you sold your soul pic.twitter.com/TTfFOgHErO — Kim (@Kimmer4444) November 25, 2020

From the Oval Office he could literally do anything he wanted, anything in the world, but he chose to cosplay his character from the apprentice — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) November 25, 2020

'In...interviews during the 1990s, Trump compared trying to avoid [STDS] to "my personal Vietnam." "It’s pretty dangerous out there," he said in 1993. "It’s like Vietnam." He added in 1996: "I feel like a very great and very brave soldier."'https://t.co/gaJKdOEjit https://t.co/v5FueFw0R7 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 25, 2020

The same president who calls many warriors losers and suckers. https://t.co/j1iKTHpvNp — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) November 25, 2020

Save this tweet - it will be even more hilarious when Trump fires Jenna next week — Jonathan Jewel (@jonathanjewel) November 25, 2020

WARRIOR?



Donald Trump is much more Benito Mussolini than Dwight D. Eisenhower.



Is Jenna Ellis really a lawyer or is this all just performance art? pic.twitter.com/l2gviIk7D0 — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) November 25, 2020

.@JennaEllisEsq let it go. You can let it go now. It's OK. You can drop the grift. The water is warm here. https://t.co/VjvThNblNn — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) November 25, 2020

This is what a cult looks like. https://t.co/eZ5ShcvLd5 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) November 25, 2020

DRAFT DODGER — Mueller, She Wrote Podcast (@MuellerSheWrote) November 25, 2020