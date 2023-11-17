Jenna Ellis Accuses MAGA Members Of Being Bullies And, Worse, 'Leftists'

Attorney Jenna Ellis caused a MAGA firestorm on X.com Thursday after she accused Donald Trump’s supporters of being bullies and ― even more shocking ― “leftists.”
It all started after MAGA mainstay Laura Loomer called out Ellis for being, as she put it, “a disloyal harlot” for ditching her support of the former president.
Ellis, one of the attorneys who attempted to help Trump overturn the 2020 election, recently pleaded guilty for her role in the effort and is cooperating with prosecutors in Georgia.
Earlier this week, a video leaked that showed Ellis telling prosecutors that Dan Scavino, then the White House deputy chief of staff, told her that Trump wouldn’t be leaving the office, no matter the reason.
The video, which was leaked by another defendant in the Georgia case, raised the ire of many Trump supporters, including Loomer, who felt Ellis was being disloyal to Trump.
Ellis responded on Thursday by pointing out the problems with Trump that she ignored when he ran for office and when she defended his bogus election fraud claims. She gave his alleged extramarital affair with a porn star as an example.
“Apparently true Christianity is not based on belief in Christ as Lord, but rather belief in Donald Trump as Savior, King, and next President!”
Ellis tweeted again early Friday morning that “MAGA doesn’t care about the truth” because “they just want everyone to say what they want to hear. If you don’t, they’ll try to bully and intimidate you.”
Then she really went scorched Earth and called Trump’s followers the one insult they can’t handle under any extremes: “Leftists.”
Considering that Ellis had ample opportunities to speak out about Trump while he was trying to prevent a peaceful transfer of power, she was called out by many people on social media.