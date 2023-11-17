Jenna Ellis Accuses MAGA Members Of Being Bullies And, Worse, 'Leftists'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Attorney Jenna Ellis caused a MAGA firestorm on X.com Thursday after she accused Donald Trump’s supporters of being bullies and ― even more shocking ― “leftists.”

It all started after MAGA mainstay Laura Loomer called out Ellis for being, as she put it, “a disloyal harlot” for ditching her support of the former president.

Advertisement

Ellis, one of the attorneys who attempted to help Trump overturn the 2020 election, recently pleaded guilty for her role in the effort and is cooperating with prosecutors in Georgia.

Earlier this week, a video leaked that showed Ellis telling prosecutors that Dan Scavino, then the White House deputy chief of staff, told her that Trump wouldn’t be leaving the office, no matter the reason.

The video, which was leaked by another defendant in the Georgia case, raised the ire of many Trump supporters, including Loomer, who felt Ellis was being disloyal to Trump.

Ellis responded on Thursday by pointing out the problems with Trump that she ignored when he ran for office and when she defended his bogus election fraud claims. She gave his alleged extramarital affair with a porn star as an example.

Advertisement

“Apparently true Christianity is not based on belief in Christ as Lord, but rather belief in Donald Trump as Savior, King, and next President!”

Don Jr’s pick for press secretary is claiming I am a “disloyal harlot” and “going to hell.”



No mention though of Jr’s divorce, his girlfriend’s divorce from Gavin Newsom, or The Best Christian Ever screwing a porn star while his third wife was pregnant.



Apparently true… — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 16, 2023

Ellis tweeted again early Friday morning that “MAGA doesn’t care about the truth” because “they just want everyone to say what they want to hear. If you don’t, they’ll try to bully and intimidate you.”

Then she really went scorched Earth and called Trump’s followers the one insult they can’t handle under any extremes: “Leftists.”

MAGA doesn’t care about the truth.



They just want everyone to say what they want to hear.



If you don’t, they’ll try to bully and intimidate you.



They’re leftists. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 17, 2023

Advertisement

Considering that Ellis had ample opportunities to speak out about Trump while he was trying to prevent a peaceful transfer of power, she was called out by many people on social media.

Said the Christian with convenient loyalties, who knew and still went along with the charade of “stolen election” https://t.co/nmx9inEzC2 — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) November 17, 2023

Jenna…you ONLY stopped when you knew that you were going to do hard time. I left the Republican party because it was the right thing to do. Please save us the “MAGA is bad” drama. You are MAGA. https://t.co/RhT5080G5i — Jack Hopkins (@thejackhopkins) November 17, 2023

That’s not true. You are a liar. Your own Tweets condemn you- not MAGA. For the love of yourself-get out of politics. Your reputation is irredeemable in this lane. You owe AMERICA an apology and yourself the time to reflect and grow up before you make millions on a book deal that… https://t.co/Eir7MPBHRW — Monica Matthews On Air (@monicaonairtalk) November 17, 2023

This is the funniest thing I’ve read all week.



Jenna’s not handling the “finding out” part of fuck around, find out very well. Did she expect maga to support her after she turned on their supreme leader? https://t.co/ociI5nIATV — Bryan 🇺🇸for🇺🇦 (@swimmerbr78) November 17, 2023

Advertisement

Jenna, you are the biggest coward and fraud that I have ever seen. First you try to use Jesus as your shield and now you say this. Just delete your account. There is no place for you in the conservative movement. It’s insane that you think it’s fine to run your mouth right now. https://t.co/peT9DluM3t — Philip Anderson (@PhilipAnde25595) November 17, 2023

The woman who is no longer able to call herself America’s fave lawyer.



The woman who has had to tell the truth in court against her own lies .



The woman whose future was destroyed by nobody but herself, right @JennaEllisEsq ? https://t.co/VdwMOhbmGp — Harry Margulies (@Askwhyisit) November 17, 2023