Jenna Ellis Mocked For Invoking God After Getting Indicted

Former Donald Trump attorney Jenna Ellis responded to news that she was one of Trump’s 18 alleged allies accused of allegedly violating Georgia’s anti-racketeering law by praising God.

But considering she’s accused of helping Trump’s efforts to get state officials to overturn President Joe Biden’s win in the Peach State in the 2020 presidential election, many Twitter users thought she shouldn’t be dragging the Almighty’s good name into this whole mess.

Ellis, who was charged with violation of the Georgia RICO Act and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, took to Twitter on Tuesday to claim that the charges are politically based, and all the legal troubles she’s going to face are all part of God’s plan:

“The Democrats and the Fulton County DA are criminalizing the practice of law. I am resolved to trust the Lord and I will simply continue to honor, praise, and serve Him. I deeply appreciate all of my friends who have reached out offering encouragement and support.”

The Democrats and the Fulton County DA are criminalizing the practice of law. I am resolved to trust the Lord and I will simply continue to honor, praise, and serve Him. I deeply appreciate all of my friends who have reached out offering encouragement and support. pic.twitter.com/3fFNObv4Ff — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) August 15, 2023

But many people weren’t impressed with Ellis’ invoking of God, especially since a Colorado judge censured her earlier this year for misconduct after spreading bogus claims about the 2020 presidential election.

God wasn’t available to comment on Ellis’ actions, but the responses to her tweet likely answered the prayers of those who love snarky Twitter responses.

I don’t know about you, but I plan to honor and to serve the Lord today by not engaging in any racketeering conspiracies. https://t.co/f10MXDBi2W — Xeorge Xonway (@gtconway3d) August 15, 2023

I’d rather you serve time than “serve him”. https://t.co/4B6OfTZ44a — angry buni 🤬 (@theangriestbuni) August 15, 2023

The “Lord” is not gonna save this traitor. A cooperating plea deal may. https://t.co/96SDNOIF8G — Brandon Thomas (@brandonthomas56) August 15, 2023

Yeah you may want to reassess what the lord thinks of you https://t.co/TDIHwt6mZm — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) August 15, 2023

The Lord told you to disenfranchise millions of Black voters in Georgia? 🙄 https://t.co/hCLmrIAZk8 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 15, 2023

When I’m indicted my first thought would be to visit https://t.co/26JLAAXBvD and quickly search for “wine mom script” https://t.co/uhfu7JWRKo — Rob Dobi 🏁 (@Robdobi) August 15, 2023

Breaking: Jenna Ellis hires God to represent her in Georgia RICO case. https://t.co/zcdqItSNFC — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) August 15, 2023

“The Lord sayeth do not racketeer bigley and haveth remorse for worshipping Orange Him” https://t.co/xEgKFfWc53 — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) August 15, 2023

Sweetie, you weren’t indicted for practicing law. You were indicted for committing felonies and performing other overt acts in furtherance of a conspiracy. https://t.co/UhS4As24LI pic.twitter.com/Y9uLT5B5ZJ — Kathryn Tewson (@KathrynTewson) August 15, 2023

Still, at least one person (jokingly) thought Ellis might have a case, “Fani Willis doesn’t stand a chance against a lawyer presenting the ‘Live, Laugh, Love’ defense.”