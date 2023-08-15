Jenna Ellis Mocked For Invoking God After Getting Indicted

Former Donald Trump attorney Jenna Ellis responded to news that she was one of Trump’s 18 alleged allies accused of allegedly violating Georgia’s anti-racketeering law by praising God.
But considering she’s accused of helping Trump’s efforts to get state officials to overturn President Joe Biden’s win in the Peach State in the 2020 presidential election, many Twitter users thought she shouldn’t be dragging the Almighty’s good name into this whole mess.
Ellis, who was charged with violation of the Georgia RICO Act and solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, took to Twitter on Tuesday to claim that the charges are politically based, and all the legal troubles she’s going to face are all part of God’s plan:
“The Democrats and the Fulton County DA are criminalizing the practice of law. I am resolved to trust the Lord and I will simply continue to honor, praise, and serve Him. I deeply appreciate all of my friends who have reached out offering encouragement and support.”
But many people weren’t impressed with Ellis’ invoking of God, especially since a Colorado judge censured her earlier this year for misconduct after spreading bogus claims about the 2020 presidential election.
God wasn’t available to comment on Ellis’ actions, but the responses to her tweet likely answered the prayers of those who love snarky Twitter responses.
Still, at least one person (jokingly) thought Ellis might have a case, “Fani Willis doesn’t stand a chance against a lawyer presenting the ‘Live, Laugh, Love’ defense.”