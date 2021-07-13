Jenna Ellis said she’s done with the GOP because its members aren’t backing ex-President Donald Trump enough.
Trump’s former senior legal adviser announced she was leaving the Republican Party during a 22-minute monologue on her “Real America’s Voice News” show “Just The Truth” on Monday.
“The truth matters,” began Ellis, who as a member of the Trump legal team assisted the former president in trying to overturn the 2020 election.
Ellis, who once described Trump as an “idiot,” said Republicans had backstabbed Trump. She also accused the Republican National Committee of “not championing the issues” that make America great.
“All of them, including (RNC Chair) Ronna McDaniel, should resign now,” declared Ellis.
“Until they do, as of today, I am resigning from the party,” she continued. “I am changing my voter registration and I am no longer a Republican until the party decides that it wants to be conservative again.”
“Even if I stand alone for the truth, I will stand for the truth,” she added.
The irony of Ellis comments were not lost on Twitter users: