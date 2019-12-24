Any fans of “The Office” looking for a “nice slice of Christmas Pam” this holiday season are in for a treat.

Ellie Kemper, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey had a mini-office “Office” reunion on “Ellen” in an episode that aired on Monday. During the show, the three spoke about the rising popularity of the old NBC show among young people.

Fischer, who played “Office” staple Pam Beesly, also shared an, um, interesting comment she sometimes gets from these newly minted fans.

“I’ve had young fans come up to me in stores and they’ll say ‘You look like an older version of that girl Pam from ‘The Office,’” Fischer said with a smile, as the audience reacted and Kinsey laughed.

“And I’ll say, ‘I am an older version of her,’” the actor added. “It’s literally me, 15 years later.”

Bravo via Getty Images Jenna Fischer (left) and Angela Kinsey during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live."

The three “Office” stars agree that the hit now seems more popular than it ever did when it was on the air. Though that makes it seem ripe for a reboot, not all of the stars are game.

“I would not do an ‘Office’ reboot, but I would love to do a reunion special,” Fischer said. “I’d like to get us all together again.”

Kinsey is a bit more flexible than her best friend and former co-star, saying that she “would do anything they would call me to do. So if you wanna call me, I’m around.”

Steve Carrell, who played the bumbling, beloved boss Michael Scott on the sitcom, has also repeatedly shot down any chance of a reboot. As the actor told Collider last year, “I just wouldn’t want to make the mistake of making a less good version of it.”

“The odds wouldn’t be in its favor, in terms of it recapturing exactly what it was, the first time,” he said. “The show is way more popular now than when it was on the air. I just can’t see it being the same thing, and I think most folks would want it to be the same thing, but it wouldn’t be. Ultimately, I think it’s maybe best to leave well enough alone and just let it exist as what it was.”

Until then, we’ll just have to look forward to more cast reunions on Instagram and small gatherings on daytime talk shows.