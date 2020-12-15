Jenna Lyons' 'Stylish' Evolution, From Sparkle To Streaming TV

Three years after Jenna Lyons left her position as creative director and president at J.Crew, she has a new title: reality TV star.

Lyons appears on the just-debuted HBO Max show “Stylish,” in which the designer imparts her decades of fashion industry wisdom to a group of candidates vying for a spot in her new business. It’s part how-to, part competition, and chock-full of good outfits and interior design.

Lyons’ signature style is instantly recognizable, and has been for years. The big glasses, the distaste for buttoning ... while she has undoubtedly elevated her look since she first hit the public stage, there is always that string threaded through.

Below, a look back at some of Lyons’ style over the years.