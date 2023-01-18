Jenna Ortega Catches Herself Accidentally Saying A Crappy Word In Interview

Jenna Ortega saved herself from potentially letting an interview go down the toilet.

The “Wednesday” star was speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet last week when she accidentally uttered a word that completely changed the context of what she was speaking about.

Ortega — who was part of the new cast of “Scream” and will reprise her role as Tara Carpenter in the upcoming “Scream VI” — was asked what it felt like to be part of the new generation of the iconic horror franchise.

“There was a lot of pressure coming into that,” Ortega said. “Especially because my role was initially kinda doing a spin on Drew Barrymore’s part, which is obviously legendary.”

As Ortega continued, she experienced a bit of a hiccup.

“I think because I’ve shat—” Ortega said, then laughed as she realized what just came out of her mouth.

“Sat!” she then said, without missing a beat. “I’ve sat on the project long enough, I’ve been able to accept it.”

Earlier in the interview, Ortega also spoke about her beloved viral dance she performs in an episode of Netflix’s “Wednesday.” The kooky dance, which became a hit on TikTok with its members doing their own renditions of the choreography, received a bit of backlash after Ortega admitted that she had COVID-19 while it was being filmed.