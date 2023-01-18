What's Hot

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar Return To Committees After Removal By Democrats

Davos Organizers: Musk Wasn't Invited Despite What He Says

This Historical Drama Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After Snowplow Accident

Channing Tatum Reflects On Split From Jenna Dewan: It Was ‘Exactly What I Needed’

Shocking New Photo Shows Serious Injuries On Memphis Man Who Died In Police Custody

Greta Thunberg Detained Again At Anti-Coal Protest

Jamaica's Prime Minister Tells Government To 'Move Ahead With Speed' To Become Republic

Comic Gets This First-Ever Response From Simon Cowell On 'America's Got Talent'

The Rudest Things You Can Do In A Group Fitness Class

Before Your Parents Retire, Make Sure You Ask About These 6 Things

Second Colorado Library Closes Due To Meth Contamination

EntertainmentGolden GlobesJenna Ortegawednesday

Jenna Ortega Catches Herself Accidentally Saying A Crappy Word In Interview

The “Wednesday” star handled her funny slip-up like a pro.
Elyse Wanshel

Reporter, HuffPost

Jenna Ortega saved herself from potentially letting an interview go down the toilet.

The “Wednesday” star was speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet last week when she accidentally uttered a word that completely changed the context of what she was speaking about.

Ortega — who was part of the new cast of “Scream” and will reprise her role as Tara Carpenter in the upcoming “Scream VI” — was asked what it felt like to be part of the new generation of the iconic horror franchise.

“There was a lot of pressure coming into that,” Ortega said. “Especially because my role was initially kinda doing a spin on Drew Barrymore’s part, which is obviously legendary.”

As Ortega continued, she experienced a bit of a hiccup.

“I think because I’ve shat—” Ortega said, then laughed as she realized what just came out of her mouth.

“Sat!” she then said, without missing a beat. “I’ve sat on the project long enough, I’ve been able to accept it.”

Earlier in the interview, Ortega also spoke about her beloved viral dance she performs in an episode of Netflix’s “Wednesday.” The kooky dance, which became a hit on TikTok with its members doing their own renditions of the choreography, received a bit of backlash after Ortega admitted that she had COVID-19 while it was being filmed.

During her interview with ET, Ortega doesn’t mention the backlash, but perhaps it wasn’t the right opportunity to speak about shit, er, it.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Elyse Wanshel - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community