What's Hot

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Hospitalized Following Fall

Anti-LGBTQ Republican Leaves Hearts, Compliments Under Man's Suggestive Photos

Chris Hayes Unearths Tucker Carlson's 'Villain Origin Story' In Old Video

Texas Tech Coach Mark Adams Resigns Following Racially Insensitive Comments

Stephen Colbert Delivers Brutally Accurate Summary Of Fox News In Just 12 Words

Tucker Carlson Lectures About Liars And It's Unbelievable

Jake Paul Makes Nastiest Excuse For Losing Fight To Tommy Fury

'Hell Of A Flex': F. Murray Abraham Stuns Stephen Colbert With Oscar Statue Secret

Bill To Ban Child Marriage In West Virginia Defeated By Republicans

Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘Bucket List’ Wish Is Trump’s Biggest Nightmare

Senate Committee That Grilled Norfolk Southern’s CEO Is Awash In Company’s Cash

I Was Addicted To Pills And Alcohol. When I Sought Help, I Was Shocked By What I *Didn't* Find.

EntertainmentCelebritiesJenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega Has The Best Response To Getting A Stain On Her Red-Carpet Dress

The actor attended the premiere of "Scream VI" with an uninvited mark on her outfit.
Kimberley Richards

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Jenna Ortega at the premiere of "Scream VI" on Monday in New York City.
Jenna Ortega at the premiere of "Scream VI" on Monday in New York City.
Dominik Bindl via Getty Images

Jenna Ortega isn’t letting a spot on her couture dress put a stain on her mood.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, the actor addressed a Sharpie pen-looking mark on the outfit she wore to the premiere of her new film “Scream VI” in New York.

Ortega shared a slideshow of photos from Monday’s red-carpet event, with some pictures featuring an uninvited blue smudge on her white shirt dress. The look, which was designed by Olivier Rousteing for a Jean Paul Gaultier collection, featured a black blazer on top.

In her post, the actor poked fun at the spot with the hashtags “#sharpiestainwhogivesashit” and “#imsosorryolivier.”

Ortega at the "Scream VI" premiere Monday in New York City.
Ortega at the "Scream VI" premiere Monday in New York City.
Dominik Bindl via Getty Images

The fashion faux pas comes just days before her scheduled hosting gig at “Saturday Night Live.”

In a promo released this week for the upcoming episode, Ortega faces pressure to reenact a popular dance she performed in the Netflix series “Wednesday.”

The actor reluctantly does the dance with the Please Don’t Destroy comedy group from “SNL.”

Ortega reprises her role as Tara Carpenter in “Scream VI,” which hits theaters Friday.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Kimberley Richards - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community