Jenna Ortega Has The Best Response To Getting A Stain On Her Red-Carpet Dress

Jenna Ortega at the premiere of "Scream VI" on Monday in New York City. Dominik Bindl via Getty Images

Jenna Ortega isn’t letting a spot on her couture dress put a stain on her mood.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, the actor addressed a Sharpie pen-looking mark on the outfit she wore to the premiere of her new film “Scream VI” in New York.

Ortega shared a slideshow of photos from Monday’s red-carpet event, with some pictures featuring an uninvited blue smudge on her white shirt dress. The look, which was designed by Olivier Rousteing for a Jean Paul Gaultier collection, featured a black blazer on top.

In her post, the actor poked fun at the spot with the hashtags “#sharpiestainwhogivesashit” and “#imsosorryolivier.”

Ortega at the "Scream VI" premiere Monday in New York City. Dominik Bindl via Getty Images

The fashion faux pas comes just days before her scheduled hosting gig at “Saturday Night Live.”

In a promo released this week for the upcoming episode, Ortega faces pressure to reenact a popular dance she performed in the Netflix series “Wednesday.”

The actor reluctantly does the dance with the Please Don’t Destroy comedy group from “SNL.”

The PDD boys have a pitch for Jenna Ortega pic.twitter.com/0L7j9djkLV — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 8, 2023

