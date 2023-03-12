What's Hot

Entertainmentsaturday night liveSNLJenna Ortega

'SNL' Host Jenna Ortega, Fred Armisen Tackle Chaotic Remake Of 'The Parent Trap'

Armisen, who stars with Ortega in the hit series "Wednesday," filled in for her body double in a remake of the Lindsay Lohan-led film.
Ben Blanchet

Wednesday” co-stars Jenna Ortega and Fred Armisen discovered they’re “frickin’ twins” in an “SNL” remake of “The Parent Trap.”

Ortega, who hosted “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, got a rundown on the Lindsay Lohan movie remake from her director (played by Bowen Yang), who explained why he kept a scene where Hallie and Annie find out about their shared parents.

A crew member on the set (played by Armisen) got tasked as a fill-in for the body double and brought a load of not-safe-for-work dialogue along with his part.

“You are so annoying,” said Ortega after the two debated on whether to keep the lights on in a cabin.

“And I’m starting to think you’re a real bitch,” replied Armisen, who claimed his language was part of “a little off the cuff thing.”

The two, following remarks that poked fun at the age gap between the actors, later brought together their pieces of a ripped-up photo to reveal their parents: “Vacation” actors Ed Helms and Leslie Mann.

“So they just split us up? Why would they do that to us, we gotta kill ’em,” Armisen joked.

You can watch more from “The Parent Trap” sketch below.

