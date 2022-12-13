How To Recreate Jenna Ortega's 'Wednesday' Makeup, According To Her Makeup Artist

Get in touch with your soft goth side with products from MAC, Charlotte Tilbury, Tom Ford and more.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Wednesday's makeup
Illustration: Damon Dahlen/HuffPost; Photos: Netflix/Alamy/Getty
Wednesday's makeup

As an aged baby goth with a soft spot for all things dark and moody, you better believed I binge-watched Netflix’s “Wednesday” the weekend it was released. I had high hopes for the series and it exceeded them on all fronts. The visual aesthetics added to the overall ambiance and vibe, making it easy to slip into the world of “Wednesday” with ease — and a large part of that had to do with the beauty and styling.

Like everyone else on the internet, I was desperate to recreate actor Jenna Ortega’s balmy deep plum Wednesday Addams lip — but, frankly, was just as keen to find out what makeup products all the leading ladies were sporting. The looks are as versatile as they are beautiful and evocative of each of the characters (and they also happen to be perfect for the holiday season and beyond).

Wednesday’s beauty look is trending on TikTok and elsewhere on the world wide web, but other characters like Morticia, Bianca, Miss Weems and Enid also sport enviable makeup. An Instagram reel from beauty expert Cat Quinn led me to Tara McDonald, the makeup artist behind “Wednesday,” who generously spilled her on-set beauty secrets with HuffPost.

Jenna Ortega as "Wednesday" (2022). Photo credit: Matthias Clamer/Netflix
Matthias Clamer/Netflix/Alamy
Jenna Ortega as "Wednesday" (2022). Photo credit: Matthias Clamer/Netflix

McDonald shared her inspiration for Wednesday’s makeup and how she was able to strike such a great balance between classic goth vibes and a modern, extremely wearable look. She pointed out that since this is the first time the audience gets to meet Wednesday as a teenager, she wanted to make her look current and edgy with a high fashion twist: “I wanted her to have a strong, distinctive and iconic look but somehow not look too made up. Tricky!”

And while Ortega’s lip product has definitely been the most coveted makeup secret from the show, all of the characters’ looks are equally stunning and feature thoughtfully beauty choices. Keep reading to find out the exact products that McDonald used on the “Wednesday” stars and pick them up for yourself to replicate these beautiful looks.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Wednesday Addams

Ulta
MAC lip pencil in Nightmoth
McDonald gave Wednesday a beautiful blackened plum lip using MAC's Nightmoth lip liner and a clear balm. She found it to be the perfect way to get a wearable, everyday soft goth lip. If you prefer a more polished look, she recommends outlining the lips with it first.

As I'm sure you can imagine, this liner has been flying off the shelves. Most online stockists are currently sold out, though there were still a few left at Ulta. You can always pop into your local MAC store or counter and see if they have any in stock, or you can pre-order the liner at the MAC website. If you're in a pinch and desperate to get close to the look, try Glossier's Gen G lip in Jam or Merit's lip oil in Sangria.
$21 at UltaPreorder for $21 at MAC
Ulta
Dr. Paw Paw multipurpose balm
McDonald used Dr. Paw Paw's clear multipurpose balm to give Wednesday's lip a slight sheen. She mixed it and the lip liner above together on the back of her hand and then gently dabbed it on Ortega's lips. Aside from the fact that it's the most authentic way to get Wednesday's lip look, this balm happens to also be vegan and cruelty-free and filled with nourishing ingredients like papaya, aloe vera and olive oil.
$8.50 at Ulta

Morticia Addams

VLAD CIOPLEA/NETFLIX
Catherine Zeta-Jones is pitch-perfect as Morticia Addams, and McDonald’s makeup emphasizes her innate glamour and witchy wonderfulness. Like she did for Ortega’s Wednesday, McDonald wanted to stray from the original Morticia palette. “I wanted a fresh, modern look for our Morticia, too,” she told HuffPost. Her deep, plummy lip features a hint of gloss that adds dimension without taking away from Morticia’s classic goth sexiness.
Bloomingdales
MAC Love Me Liquid Lip Colour in Been There, Plum That
Unfortunately for all of us, the Tom Ford lipstick in Bruised Plum that McDonald used to create Catherine Zeta-Jones' iconic Morticia look is now discontinued. Our fingers and toes are crossed that the brand will bring it back now that it's so highly coveted. However, MAC's liquid lipstick in Been There, Plum That is a close second. It's an ultra-dark, plummy hue with a touch of shine that is timeless and perfectly goth.
$26 at Bloomingdales

Principal Weems

Vlad Cioplea/Netflix
Principal Weems, played by the extraordinary Gwendoline Christie, was inspired by classic Hitchcock blondes. “When I saw the costumes I immediately thought of both Kim Novak in ‘Vertigo’ and Tippi Hedren in ‘The Birds’,” McDonald said. Taking a note from hair and makeup styling of the 1950s, she had a wig made by RP Wigs in Milan. It was wet set every night and brushed and styled into a 1950s chignon each morning. When it came to Christie’s makeup, McDonald emphasized the importance of powder to achieve a period makeup look and used a translucent setting powder on top to set everything.
Lisa Eldridge
Lisa Eldrige lipstick in Velvet Ribbon
McDonald alternated between two different lipsticks when it came to Miss Weems' signature red lip, one of which was Lisa Eldridge True Velvet lip colour in Velvet Ribbon. It's a sumptuous, classic, universally flattering red. It's also highly pigmented and saturated with a creamy, hydrating matte finish with a slight sheen so it doesn't look too flat.
$36 at Lisa Eldridge
Nordstrom
MAC lip pencil in Redd
To make sure that Christie's lipstick stayed put, McDonald lined her lips with MAC's lip pencil in Redd. Like all of MAC's lip pencils, it has a smooth, creamy texture that is buildable and is the perfect way to shape and create longevity.
$21 at Nordstrom
Harrods
Armani Designer Lift foundation
For that porcelain skin, McDonald used Armani Designer Lift foundation for a creamy, pearly matte look. It's a slightly different version of the Armani formula that Sephora carries, but you can get it online at both Harrods and Selfridges, depending on what shade you're looking for. It even has SPF 20.
$51 at Harrods$48 at Selfridges
Dermstore
Chantecaille Cheek Gelée in Happy
McDonald placed Chantecaille's hydrating gel-cream blush in Happy on the apples of Christie's cheeks to illuminate, brighten and add a hint of color, creating the perfect radiant rosy glow.
$46 at Dermstore
Sephora
Laura Mercier translucent loose setting powder
To set the entire look, McDonald used a translucent setting powder like this one from Laura Mercier. It's lightweight, easy to use, blendable and inflused with vitamin C and E to help support the complexion. It blurs the look of pores, has a silky smooth texture and looks practically invisible.
$40 at Sephora

Bianca

Vlad Cioplea/Netflix
Bianca (right, played by actress Joy Sunday), Nevermore Academy’s most popular student, is a siren. “All sirens had dewy makeup — they were to look otherworldly,” McDonald said. They sport Solotica contact lenses that give them a striking, piercing glare and faint, subtle scales along their necks and temples that are easy to miss. McDonald used various highlighters and blushes to give Bianca and the rest of the sirens a glassy, ethereal look that is also wearable and can be replicated after a quick stop at Sephora.
Sephora
Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand highlighter in Glowgasm
This Charlotte Tilbury highlighter is one of the many that McDonald used to create Bianca's (and the rest of the sirens') luminous glow. It's an easy to use liquid highlighter wand that illuminates the skin and adds the perception of a face gloss. It has a lush, velvety texture that feels soft and smooth, blurring imperfections while enhancing the skin.
$40 at Sephora
Nordstrom
Chantecaille Liquid Lumière in Luster
This lovely illuminator from Chantecaille was yet another tool in McDonald's glowy arsenal. It is a liquid highlighter with a soft and smooth buildable formula that is infused with anti-aging and light-reflecting ingredients. It comes in three different hues, so you can snag the one that best fits your complexion.
$46 at Nordstrom
Dermstore
Kevyn Aucoin Glass Glow Face liquid illuminator
McDonald used this Kevyn Aucoin illuminator to create that glass skin effect without piling on too much shimmer or glitter. It has a hydrating texture and glossy finish that promises t to leave skin looking absolutely radiant.
$22.40 at Dermstore
Sephora
Nars The Multiple Stick
For her highlighter hat trick, McDonald employed the famous Nars multipurpose stick. It has a silky smooth cream-to-powder formula and can be used for highlighting, a shimmering blush, an eye twinkle and more.
$39 at Sephora
Amazon
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour cream
To keep Bianca and the sirens' skin soft, hydrated, glowy and protected from the elements, McDonald used Elizabeth Arden's classic Eight Hour cream. Created in 1930, it's still a cult-fave thanks to its nourishing, smoothing, soothing and hydrating properties.
$27 at Amazon

Enid

Vlad Cioplea/Netflix
Wednesday’s roommate, Enid, played by Emma Myers, is her polar opposite. “She is all about color,” McDonald notes, and her fresh, young look involved the use of a lot of lip gloss. Her look acts as great inspiration for someone who prefers a more low-key, youthful and vibrant look or maybe someone looking for easy ways to experiment with brighter colors in their everyday makeup looks.
Ulta
MAC Lipglass
MAC's popular Lipglass gloss was a staple in McDonald's regimen for Enid. Not only does it give lips the most brilliant shine you've ever laid eyes on, but it conditions and smooths lips as well. The wide color range makes for a treasure trove of options, all of which look as sweet as can be on Wednesday's earnest werewolf roomie, Enid.
$21 at Ulta
Lisa Eldridge
Lisa Eldridge Gloss Embrace lip gloss in Deliliah
For Enid's big night at the Rave’N dance, McDonald adorned her lips with Lisa Eldridge's beautiful lip gloss in Delilah, a retro-inspired, bright pink, shimmery gloss. This particular formula is a gloss and balm hybrid that is drenched in skin-loving ingredients like wild mango kernel butter, acai berry oil, sunflower seed oil and vitamin E oil.
$25 at Lisa Eldridge
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Augustinus Bader The Cleansing Balm

The Best Holiday Gifts From Augustinus Bader

MORE IN LIFE

Home & Living

What To Do If You Think You’re Being Tracked By An Unknown AirTag

Wellness

Women Describe The ‘Extreme’ Physical Pain Of Endometriosis

Home & Living

This Buzzy Royal Docuseries Is A Top Show On Netflix

Style & Beauty

These Iconic Women Serve The Best Style In The Biz, And They’re All Over 40

Wellness

Is There A Best Time Of Day For Therapy? Here’s What Therapists Say.

Food & Drink

2022’s Best And Worst TikTok Food Trends, From Butter Boards To NyQuil Chicken

Work/Life

6 Things Christmas Tree Sellers Need You To Know

Home & Living

A 2013 Thriller Is Trending On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Chefs Share The Non-Perishable Food Gifts That Your Friends Might Actually Like

Shopping

29 Gifts For Kids That'll Win You Favorite Aunt Or Uncle Status

Shopping

17 Splurge-Worthy Gifts For The Skincare-Obsessed

Shopping

13 Comfy Slippers From Zappos That Make Perfect Gifts

Shopping

These Unique Anthropologie Gifts Are All Under $30

Shopping

10 Gifts From Black-Owned Beauty Brands That You Can Buy At Target

Shopping

41 Of The Best Gifts Under $10 To Give This Year

Shopping

Amazon Home Decor Gifts That Look Extremely High-End

Shopping

Make TikTok-Worthy Lunches With These Bento Boxes From Target

Style & Beauty

The Chicest Ways To Wear Tights This Winter, According To Stylists

Travel

These 6 Tricks Will Help You Cope With Anxiety While Flying

Shopping

Under-$50 Crowd-Pleasing Gifts That Almost Anyone Will Love

Wellness

11 Holiday Items That Are Secretly Dangerous For Pets

Shopping

A Massage Gun Is The Perfect Self-Care Gift For Anyone On Your List

Shopping

This Year, Give The Gift Of Power (For Your Device, That Is)

Relationships

The 7 Most Common Issues Parents Of Adult Children Bring Up In Therapy

Shopping

This French Pharmacy Staple Is The Perfect Unexpected Stocking Stuffer

Shopping

These Amazon White Elephant Gifts Are Terrible In The Best Way

Shopping

39 Tech And Gadget Gifts They’ll Start Using The Day They Open Them

Parenting

What It’s Really Like To Parent When You Have ADHD

Wellness

7 Holiday Tasks That Are Secretly Depleting You

Food & Drink

How To Keep Perishable Groceries Fresh For As Long As Humanly Possible

Shopping

If The Dyson Airwrap Is Too Expensive, The Shark Flexstyle Might Be The Perfect Gift

Shopping

16 Thoughtful Personalized Gifts You Can Buy On Amazon

Parenting

12 Kids' TV Shows That Experts Let Their Own Children Watch

Parenting

Nannies Are Entitled To A Year-End Bonus. Here’s How Much You Should Give

Work/Life

This Is What Happens To Your Brain When You're In Meetings All Day

Shopping

30 Perfectly Thoughtful Gifts That All Cost Less Than $30

Shopping

My Target Pajamas Are Famous On TikTok And I'm Gifting Them To Everyone

Food & Drink

Are Onions The Reason For Your Stomach Issues?

Relationships

Singles Share How The Reversal Of Roe v. Wade Has Changed Their Sex Lives

Home & Living

This Drama About Friendship Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now