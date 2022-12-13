As an aged baby goth with a soft spot for all things dark and moody, you better believed I binge-watched Netflix’s “Wednesday” the weekend it was released. I had high hopes for the series and it exceeded them on all fronts. The visual aesthetics added to the overall ambiance and vibe, making it easy to slip into the world of “Wednesday” with ease — and a large part of that had to do with the beauty and styling.
Like everyone else on the internet, I was desperate to recreate actor Jenna Ortega’s balmy deep plum Wednesday Addams lip — but, frankly, was just as keen to find out what makeup products all the leading ladies were sporting. The looks are as versatile as they are beautiful and evocative of each of the characters (and they also happen to be perfect for the holiday season and beyond).
Wednesday’s beauty look is trending on TikTok and elsewhere on the world wide web, but other characters like Morticia, Bianca, Miss Weems and Enid also sport enviable makeup. An Instagram reel from beauty expert Cat Quinn led me to Tara McDonald, the makeup artist behind “Wednesday,” who generously spilled her on-set beauty secrets with HuffPost.
McDonald shared her inspiration for Wednesday’s makeup and how she was able to strike such a great balance between classic goth vibes and a modern, extremely wearable look. She pointed out that since this is the first time the audience gets to meet Wednesday as a teenager, she wanted to make her look current and edgy with a high fashion twist: “I wanted her to have a strong, distinctive and iconic look but somehow not look too made up. Tricky!”
And while Ortega’s lip product has definitely been the most coveted makeup secret from the show, all of the characters’ looks are equally stunning and feature thoughtfully beauty choices. Keep reading to find out the exact products that McDonald used on the “Wednesday” stars and pick them up for yourself to replicate these beautiful looks.
Wednesday Addams
MAC lip pencil in Nightmoth
McDonald gave Wednesday a beautiful blackened plum lip using MAC's Nightmoth lip liner and a clear balm. She found it to be the perfect way to get a wearable, everyday soft goth lip. If you prefer a more polished look, she recommends outlining the lips with it first.
As I'm sure you can imagine, this liner has been flying off the shelves. Most online stockists are currently sold out, though there were still a few left at Ulta. You can always pop into your local MAC store or counter and see if they have any in stock, or you can pre-order the liner at the MAC website. If you're in a pinch and desperate to get close to the look, try Glossier's Gen G lip in Jam or Merit's lip oil in Sangria.
McDonald used Dr. Paw Paw's clear multipurpose balm to give Wednesday's lip a slight sheen. She mixed it and the lip liner above together on the back of her hand and then gently dabbed it on Ortega's lips. Aside from the fact that it's the most authentic way to get Wednesday's lip look, this balm happens to also be vegan and cruelty-free and filled with nourishing ingredients like papaya, aloe vera and olive oil.
Catherine Zeta-Jones is pitch-perfect as Morticia Addams, and McDonald’s makeup emphasizes her innate glamour and witchy wonderfulness. Like she did for Ortega’s Wednesday, McDonald wanted to stray from the original Morticia palette. “I wanted a fresh, modern look for our Morticia, too,” she told HuffPost. Her deep, plummy lip features a hint of gloss that adds dimension without taking away from Morticia’s classic goth sexiness.
MAC Love Me Liquid Lip Colour in Been There, Plum That
Unfortunately for all of us, the Tom Ford lipstick in Bruised Plum that McDonald used to create Catherine Zeta-Jones' iconic Morticia look is now discontinued. Our fingers and toes are crossed that the brand will bring it back now that it's so highly coveted. However, MAC's liquid lipstick in Been There, Plum That is a close second. It's an ultra-dark, plummy hue with a touch of shine that is timeless and perfectly goth.
Principal Weems, played by the extraordinary Gwendoline Christie, was inspired by classic Hitchcock blondes. “When I saw the costumes I immediately thought of both Kim Novak in ‘Vertigo’ and Tippi Hedren in ‘The Birds’,” McDonald said. Taking a note from hair and makeup styling of the 1950s, she had a wig made by RP Wigs in Milan. It was wet set every night and brushed and styled into a 1950s chignon each morning. When it came to Christie’s makeup, McDonald emphasized the importance of powder to achieve a period makeup look and used a translucent setting powder on top to set everything.
Lisa Eldrige lipstick in Velvet Ribbon
McDonald alternated between two different lipsticks when it came to Miss Weems' signature red lip, one of which was Lisa Eldridge True Velvet lip colour in Velvet Ribbon. It's a sumptuous, classic, universally flattering red. It's also highly pigmented and saturated with a creamy, hydrating matte finish with a slight sheen so it doesn't look too flat.
To make sure that Christie's lipstick stayed put, McDonald lined her lips with MAC's lip pencil in Redd. Like all of MAC's lip pencils, it has a smooth, creamy texture that is buildable and is the perfect way to shape and create longevity.
For that porcelain skin, McDonald used Armani Designer Lift foundation for a creamy, pearly matte look. It's a slightly different version of the Armani formula that Sephora carries, but you can get it online at both Harrods and Selfridges, depending on what shade you're looking for. It even has SPF 20.
To set the entire look, McDonald used a translucent setting powder like this one from Laura Mercier. It's lightweight, easy to use, blendable and inflused with vitamin C and E to help support the complexion. It blurs the look of pores, has a silky smooth texture and looks practically invisible.
Bianca (right, played by actress Joy Sunday), Nevermore Academy’s most popular student, is a siren. “All sirens had dewy makeup — they were to look otherworldly,” McDonald said. They sport Solotica contact lenses that give them a striking, piercing glare and faint, subtle scales along their necks and temples that are easy to miss. McDonald used various highlighters and blushes to give Bianca and the rest of the sirens a glassy, ethereal look that is also wearable and can be replicated after a quick stop at Sephora.
Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand highlighter in Glowgasm
This Charlotte Tilbury highlighter is one of the many that McDonald used to create Bianca's (and the rest of the sirens') luminous glow. It's an easy to use liquid highlighter wand that illuminates the skin and adds the perception of a face gloss. It has a lush, velvety texture that feels soft and smooth, blurring imperfections while enhancing the skin.
This lovely illuminator from Chantecaille was yet another tool in McDonald's glowy arsenal. It is a liquid highlighter with a soft and smooth buildable formula that is infused with anti-aging and light-reflecting ingredients. It comes in three different hues, so you can snag the one that best fits your complexion.
McDonald used this Kevyn Aucoin illuminator to create that glass skin effect without piling on too much shimmer or glitter. It has a hydrating texture and glossy finish that promises t to leave skin looking absolutely radiant.
For her highlighter hat trick, McDonald employed the famous Nars multipurpose stick. It has a silky smooth cream-to-powder formula and can be used for highlighting, a shimmering blush, an eye twinkle and more.
To keep Bianca and the sirens' skin soft, hydrated, glowy and protected from the elements, McDonald used Elizabeth Arden's classic Eight Hour cream. Created in 1930, it's still a cult-fave thanks to its nourishing, smoothing, soothing and hydrating properties.
Wednesday’s roommate, Enid, played by Emma Myers, is her polar opposite. “She is all about color,” McDonald notes, and her fresh, young look involved the use of a lot of lip gloss. Her look acts as great inspiration for someone who prefers a more low-key, youthful and vibrant look or maybe someone looking for easy ways to experiment with brighter colors in their everyday makeup looks.
MAC Lipglass
MAC's popular Lipglass gloss was a staple in McDonald's regimen for Enid. Not only does it give lips the most brilliant shine you've ever laid eyes on, but it conditions and smooths lips as well. The wide color range makes for a treasure trove of options, all of which look as sweet as can be on Wednesday's earnest werewolf roomie, Enid.
For Enid's big night at the Rave’N dance, McDonald adorned her lips with Lisa Eldridge's beautiful lip gloss in Delilah, a retro-inspired, bright pink, shimmery gloss. This particular formula is a gloss and balm hybrid that is drenched in skin-loving ingredients like wild mango kernel butter, acai berry oil, sunflower seed oil and vitamin E oil.