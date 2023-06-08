Jenna Ortega Reveals 1 Major Change Coming To 'Wednesday' Season 2

Jenna Ortega spilled on the second season of “Wednesday” and how it will “lean into the horror more” than the record-breaking first season of the series.

Ortega – in a Variety interview with fellow actor Elle Fanning – opened up about becoming a producer on the Netflix series, a move that she said was a “natural progression” for her.

Advertisement

“With a character like Wednesday, who is so beloved, I didn’t want to get her wrong. So I tried to have as many conversations as possible with the writers. We’d decide what works and what doesn’t,” Ortega said.

“In preparation for a second season, we wanted to make sure that we could start the conversations earlier. I’m just so curious: I want to see the outfits, new characters, scripts.”

The “Wednesday” star went on to remark that the second season is still coming together and she wants the show to “lean into the horror more.”

“We’re ditching any romantic love interest, which is really great. We’re going to get bolder, more dark. I’ve never had to do a serious period piece before.”

Advertisement

Ortega shared similar desires for the series’ second season when she talked to “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon back in March.

“I think we want to up the horror aspect a little bit and then get Wednesday out of the romantic situation, let her be her own individual and fight her own crime,” said Ortega.

Ortega, in a roundtable interview for The Hollywood Reporter, shared that she’s fortunate to have her new role on the show, adding that she’s felt that people in the TV world haven’t heard her voice.

“I’ve had experiences in TV where I felt my voice wasn’t heard, that I was meant to be a puppet. I’ve been told on sets, ‘You wouldn’t know because you’re not a writer,’ or, ‘Just shut up and do your job.’ From 12 years old, I’ve been hearing things like that,” she said.

Advertisement