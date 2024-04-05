Jennie Garth Has No-Nonsense Response When Asked About Working With Dan Schneider

Jennie Garth has no interest in setting the record straight about her time working with former Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider.
The “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor starred alongside Amanda Bynes in the WB sitcom “What I Like About You,” co-created by Schneider, from 2002 to 2006.
When asked by The Hollywood Reporter about her professional relationship with Schneider for an article published last week, however, Garth offered a notably blunt response.
“I don’t want to talk about Dan Schneider ever again in my life,” she said.
Schneider, whose Nickelodeon credits include “Drake & Josh” and “Zoey 101,” has been at the epicenter of a media firestorm following the release of “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.”
The five-episode docuseries, which premiered on Max and Discovery+ last month, includes allegations that Schneider verbally abused actors and created a toxic work environment on the sets of his various teen-oriented shows.
Schneider acknowledged the claims in a video interview with former “iCarly” actor BooG!e.
“I definitely at times didn’t give people the best of me. I didn’t show enough patience. I could be cocky and definitely overambitious and sometimes just straight-up rude and obnoxious, and I am so sorry that I ever was,” he said in the interview, which can be viewed here.
He went on to note: “Watching over the past two nights was very difficult — me facing my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and that I regret. I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology.”
Despite Garth’s reticence in discussing Schneider, she had warmer feelings regarding Bynes, who is mentioned throughout “Quiet on Set” but did not participate in the series.
“I just love her,” she told THR, “and I would love to see her at any point.”