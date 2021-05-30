Trump CFO 'Perjured Himself,' Felt 'Enabled' With Boss In White House: Ex-Daughter-In-Law

Donald Trump’s longtime chief financial officer has “perjured himself” in depositions and felt “enabled” to skirt the law when his boss was in the White House, his former daughter-in-law Jennifer Weisselberg said Sunday.

And he’ll “flip” on Trump to save his two sons, she said on MSNBC. “When it comes down to being 75, you have to look at what’s best for your own family,” Weisselberg added. “The organization has major issues.”

Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg and his sons changed “dramatically” when they “came into power with the presidency,” she said.

“It really went to their heads. They were extremely enabled and had no accountability,” she said. “Weisselberg does lie. He has perjured himself with the Presidential Inaugural Committee, with most depositions.”

Now that “there is a personal criminal probe on him and they are going really hard on his children — Barry and Jack. ... He’s going to flip,” said Jennifer Weisselberg, who was married to Barry for 14 years until 2018.

Barry has run Central Park’s Wollman Rink for Trump, and Jack works for a commercial real estate lender that has made several loans to the Trump Organization.

A parallel investigation into possible loan, bank and insurance fraud by the Trump Organization and its officers is being carried out by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. Weisselberg’s possible role in exorbitant Trump Organization charges to the 2016 inaugural committee is also being probed.

In addition, investigators from both offices have inquired about “untaxed” benefits collected by Allen Weisselberg and son Barry, The Washington Post reported last month. The aim is to convince the Weisselbergs to cooperate with information on Trump, sources have said. None of the Weisselbergs has been accused of wrongdoing.

Jennifer Weisselberg, who has talked to investigators and turned over boxes of financial records and digital information to them, said she was stunned last week when Vance empaneled a special grand jury to consider evidence against the Trump Organization and company officers, including Trump.

“I lost my breath,” she said. “I didn’t realize it was going to happen this soon. I did anticipate it happening” at some point, “but I was shocked.”

