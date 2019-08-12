Jennifer Aniston's Apple TV Series Trailer Keeps The Mystery

The official teaser trailer for Jennifer Aniston’s new Apple TV series “The Morning Show” will leave fans wanting more.

And isn’t that the point of a preview? (Watch it below.)

The clip for “The Morning Show,” billed as “an inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning,” ratchets up the intrigue.

Footage features disjointed voiceovers from Aniston and costars Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon as a camera pans the office, control room and set of an early news variety program. We see photos of Aniston and Carell’s journalists but not the actors themselves in a scene.

Aniston’s Karen Kessler strikes a foreboding tone by announcing, “I’m bringing you some sad and upsetting news.” And there’s high-falutin’ talk like Carell’s character Mitch Kessler declaring, “I feel like people are screaming for an honest conversation.”

In May, footage emerged of Aniston’s newswoman fighting back at a cellphone-wielding fan while Witherspoon’s character intervened. So there’s another detail.

The two are reuniting after Witherspoon played the sister of Aniston’s Rachel in a guest role on “Friends.”

“We pull back the curtain on the power dynamics between men and women in the high stakes world of morning news shows,” Witherspoon said, per “Entertainment Tonight.”