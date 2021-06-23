Rest Easy Knowing Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Won't Be Bennifer-ing Any Time Soon

In the summer of celebrity exes doing the most, there’s at least one famous pairing whose status we don’t need to check up on.

No matter how much we wish it weren’t so, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are keeping things strictly platonic, as the “Friends” star confirmed to Howard Stern this week.

Fans, of course, have had a renewed investment in the duo ― once dubbed “Braniston” ― after multiple and highly meme-able reunions over the past year (see: the wrist grab felt ’round the world). That includes an unexpectedly flirty table read of “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” last September.

Appearing on “The Howard Stern Show” Wednesday with her onetime co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox, Aniston told the host that there was zero awkwardness between her and Pitt.

“It was absolutely fun. Brad and I are buddies, we’re friends,” she said, according to People.

Toni Anne Barson Archive via Getty Images Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were married between 2000 and 2005.

“We speak, and there’s no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be, or assumed there to be,” Aniston continued, noting that the “Ridgemont” reading raised funds for COVID relief. “We had fun, and it was for a great cause.”

Pitt and Aniston were married from 2000 to 2005 before going their separate ways. Each of them later married and divorced another famous spouse. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actor is still navigating the fallout of his divorce from Angelina Jolie, while Aniston called it quits with Justin Theroux in 2017 after six years together.

Aniston has stayed relatively friendly with both of her exes. She gave Pitt a sweet shoutout ahead of the “Friends” reunion last month, and regularly checks in with Theroux over FaceTime.

As for her own romantic future, Aniston said that all she hopes for in her next relationship is finding a “fantastic partner,” regardless of whether she ties the knot again.

“It’s not on my radar. I’m interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living an enjoyable life and having fun with one another,” she told People in an interview published Wednesday. “That’s all we should hope for. It doesn’t have to be etched in stone in legal documents.”

She has, however, ruled out one place where she absolutely won’t find love: online.

“I’m going to just stick to the normal ways of dating,” she said. “Having someone ask you out. That’s the way I would prefer it.”