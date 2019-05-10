Jennifer Aniston Fights Back At Intrusive Fan -- In Scene From Her Show

Jennifer Aniston confronted a fan who went too far on Thursday ― in a scene from her Apple TV series “The Morning Show.”

Aniston and co-star Reese Witherspoon reportedly filmed the take in New York City. As seen below, it’s fun to watch the former “Friends” star snatch the cellphone from the video-taking fellow and cuss him out. Witherspoon’s character appears to talk her into returning the mobile phone to the man.

Perhaps the paparazzi-besieged Aniston would love to pull that off in real life.

“The Morning Show,” billed as “an inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning,” also stars Steve Carell, TMZ noted.

“We pull back the curtain on the power dynamics between men and women in the high stakes world of morning news shows,” Witherspoon said recently, per “Entertainment Tonight.” “It’s seen through the eyes of two ambitious female characters.”

The show marks a reunion of sorts for the two actresses. Witherspoon played the sister of Aniston’s Rachel in a guest role on “Friends.”