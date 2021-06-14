Jennifer Aniston Could Really Use Some Friends In 'The Morning Show' Season 2 Trailer

Start spreading the news: Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for the second season of “The Morning Show.”

At its worst, the streaming service’s star-studded flagship series was a too-slick-for-its-own-good aping of all things Aaron Sorkin. But then again, it did give us Jennifer Aniston and Billy Crudup performing an impromptu Sondheim duet and an absolutely jaw-dropping cliffhanger, so we’re gonna call it even heading into Season 2.

After the explosive events of the finale, which saw co-anchors Alex (Aniston) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) exposing the culture of abuse behind the scenes of the fictional network UBA live on air, things are looking a little different at “The Morning Show” ― and, no, we’re not just talking about someone’s new wig.

The second season sees the team “emerging from the wreckage to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play,” according to Apple TV+.

Aniston’s character has since quit the show in the wake of the scandal, explaining in the trailer that “all the attention is going to land on me,” as we see flashes of what life looks like when you’re not waking up at 3:30 a.m.

But she seemingly can’t stay away from the drama for too long, as a sit-down interview with newcomer Julianna Margulies, playing a Diane Sawyer-esque rival UBA anchor, puts her back in the hot seat. Witherspoon’s Bradley, meanwhile, is left to man the ship alongside a fresh-faced new co-anchor in the form of Hasan Minhaj.

“Girls” alum Greta Lee is also joining the cast as Stella Bak, described as a “tech world wunderkind who has joined the UBA executive team,” as well as Ruairi O’Connor, who portrays a “smart and charismatic YouTube star” named Ty Fitzgerald.

Returning stars include Steve Carell, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden.

The 10-episode second season is set to premiere Sept. 17 on Apple TV+.