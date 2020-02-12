Jennifer Aniston And Courteney Cox Look Like Sisters In Birthday Celebration Snap

Courteney Cox celebrated her “Friends” costar Jennifer Aniston’s 51st birthday on Tuesday by posting this snap on Instagram of the pair looking very alike:

“No matter how hard you might try... there’s only one Jennifer Aniston,” Cox (aka Monica Geller in the hit sitcom) captioned the picture that Aniston (who played Rachel Green) clearly enjoyed seeing on her feed:

Aniston, meanwhile, marked her special day with an Instagram post thanking Interview magazine for using photographs of her on its front page.

“I had no idea this would be coming out today. Feeling proud and honored to be celebrating with this cover,” she wrote, below. “Thanks to the Interview team for celebrating women at every age... turns out 51 is pretty fun.”

Other “Friends” stars also honored Aniston on Instagram.

Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay, described her as “always beautiful and keeps getting more beautiful.”

And Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) dedicated his fourth ever post on the picture-sharing network that he only joined last week to the actor: