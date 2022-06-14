Jennifer Aniston Rocks Courteney Cox’s ‘Friends’ Dress She Stole 20 Years Ago

Jennifer Aniston knows the meaning of timeless style.

While getting her hair dolled up by stylist Chris McMillan on Sunday, Aniston showcased more than just her new cut on her Instagram story.

She also happened to be sporting the dress she stole from Courteney Cox on the set of the hit show “Friends” over 20 years ago.

The actor shared screenshots of Cox in the now-infamous black floral lace dress that Cox’s character Monica originally wore in the 22nd episode of Season 8.

“Does the dress look familiar?” Aniston jokingly wrote alongside a side-eye emoji. “Still got it!”

McMillan also shared his own image of the dress as he posed with Aniston showing off her new haircut.

“Friends” aired on NBC from 1994 to 2004. Last May, the cast gathered for a reunion that premiered on HBO Max.

Leading up to the reunion, the cast members told People magazine that they kept mementos from the original set.

Aniston admitted to ripping off the aforementioned ageless dress from Cox.

“I went into her line of clothes and I pulled it out, and I still have it and wear [it] to this day,” she shared. “It has tiny little flowers with a black lace V-neck and a little cap sleeve with a little slight ruffle of black lace,” the actor explained at the time.