Friends don’t let friends skip elections – that was the message to the public from Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow on Sunday.

The former Friends co-stars reunited to encourage people to register to vote in the upcoming election in posts they shared on Instagram.

The trio – who played Rachel Green, Monica Geller and Phoebe Buffay on the hit sitcom – appeared in pictures and videos together for the first time since lockdown measures were enforced earlier this year.

Lisa posted a snap with the caption “Friends don’t let friends skip elections,” telling her followers to tag their pals in the comments so they would be reminded to check if they are registered.

Courteney also uploaded a video of them with the same tag line.

Aniston also shared a picture of her “Friends” character looking shocked on her Instagram Stories, with the caption: “When you realize there are only 100 days until election day.”

Instagram Jennifer Aniston posted this on her Instagram Story

Americans will take to the polls on Nov. 3 in the general election.

Jennifer, Courteney and Lisa were due to reunite with their male co-stars Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry earlier this year to film a TV special celebrating 25 years of Friends.

However, the retrospective was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic, with David recently suggesting the cast could potentially now come together in August to shoot it.

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” David promised the special would feature “surprise bits” and said: “It’s supposed to happen maybe in August, the middle of August, but honestly we’re going to wait and see another week or two if we all determine it’s really safe enough to do. And if not, then we’ll wait until it’s safe.”

PHOTO GALLERY "Friends"

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!