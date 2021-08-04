Jennifer Aniston Reveals How She’s Tackling Unvaccinated People In Her Orbit

Jennifer Aniston is on a break with acquaintances who haven’t received the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose (whether or not they had been vaccinated), and it was unfortunate,” the “Friends” star revealed in an interview with InStyle published online Tuesday.

“I feel it’s your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we’re not all podded up and being tested every single day,” continued the actor, who is the magazine’s September cover star.

“It’s tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don’t feel based in anything except fear or propaganda,” she added.

Aniston also said it was “a real shame” there’s “still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts” about the safe and effective shots.