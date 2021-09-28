Jennifer Aniston Is Ready To Be More Than 'Friends' With The Right Guy

It’s been three years since Jennifer Aniston’s last serious relationship, but she thinks she’s once again ready for romance.

The former “Friends” star, who split up with actor Justin Theroux in 2018, appeared on SiriusXM’s “Lunch with Bruce” podcast on Monday to discuss her love life ― such as it’s been.

“There hasn’t been time [to date]... and it’s COVID,” Aniston told host Bruce Bozzi. “Although, people seem to have met and found love during COVID. I don’t know how it works. I’m curious to walk up to those people and go, ‘So, how did ― what happened?’”

Aniston said she’s ready to make things happen romantically in her own life.

“I think it’s time. I think I’m ready to share myself with another [person],” she said. “I didn’t want to for a long time, and I loved really being my own woman without being a part of a couple. I’d been a part of a couple since I was 20. So there was something really nice about taking the time.”

However, “no one of importance has hit my radar yet,” the star said.

Finding that new special someone might be a challenge for Aniston ― though, probably not very much harder than it is for most people ― because she doesn’t want to meet her next partner via a dating app like Tinder.

“I’m an old-school girl,” she said Monday, explaining that she’s holding out for the “chemistry” that happens when she sees someone “from across a room.”

“People don’t come up to people anymore. People don’t do that,” Aniston lamented. “It’s weird.”

Aniston said her ideal guy is funny, confident ― but not cocky ― and generous and kind to others.

There’s another factor as well.

“Fitness is important, and not just about, like, how you look,” Aniston told Bozzi. “I want to be around here for a long time, and not be in a wheelchair when I’m 80.”