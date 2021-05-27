They were more than “Friends” ― almost.

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, whose Rachel and Ross were the romantic fulcrum of the classic TV comedy, revealed they had amorous feelings for each other offscreen.

“The first season (1994) I had a major crush on Jen,” Schwimmer declared on HBO Max’s “Friends” reunion special that premiered Thursday, per The Los Angeles Times. Aniston confirmed the feeling was mutual.

“At some point we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship,” Schwimmer added, per Vulture. “And we never crossed that boundary. We respected that.”

Schwimmer said they would cuddle on the couch and fall asleep together. “I kept thinking, how did not everyone know were crushing on each other?”

“We knew,” LeBlanc replied, according to The Times.

Aniston explained that their first on-screen kiss had more behind it.

“I remember saying at one point to David, ‘It’s going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is gonna be on national television!’ ” she said, per the New York Post. “Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop,” Aniston said. “So we just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”

At Schwimmer’s hinting that the two kept things platonic off the set, LeBlanc offered a playful “Bullshit!”

“I’m kidding!” he added, per the tabloid.