Jennifer Aniston Defends Shunning Unvaccinated People

“BUT I CAN give it to someone who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition) — and therefore I would put their lives at risk,” the entertainer continued.

“THAT is why I worry,” she added. “We have to care about more than just ourselves.”

In the actor’s InStyle interview published earlier this week, Aniston called anti-vaccine people and those who “just don’t listen to the facts” a “real shame.”