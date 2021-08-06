Jennifer Aniston Defends Shunning Unvaccinated People

Jennifer Aniston doesn’t have to be “Friends” with everyone. Especially if they’re unvaccinated.
After the actor revealed in an interview with InStyle magazine that she’d let go of some people in her life who won’t get vaccinated, the “Morning Show” star defended her comments in a story on Instagram.
“But if she’s vaccinated she’s protected correct?” one critic asked in a comment Aniston reposted. “Why be worried about unvaxxed around her?”
“Because if you have the variant, you are still able to give it to me,” Aniston responded in her post on Thursday. “I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital and or die.”
“BUT I CAN give it to someone who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition) — and therefore I would put their lives at risk,” the entertainer continued.
“THAT is why I worry,” she added. “We have to care about more than just ourselves.”
In the actor’s InStyle interview published earlier this week, Aniston called anti-vaccine people and those who “just don’t listen to the facts” a “real shame.”
“I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate,” she said in the interview.
“I feel it’s your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we’re not all podded up and being tested every single day,” Aniston added. “It’s tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don’t feel based in anything except fear or propaganda.”
Last year, Aniston repeatedly urged followers to mask up, and shared a frightening post about a “perfectly healthy” friend who was hospitalized early in the pandemic with COVID-19.
“We can’t be so naive to think we can outrun this ... if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask,” she wrote at the time. “Just think about those who’ve already suffered through this horrible virus. Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. Covid affects all ages.”