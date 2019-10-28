Jennifer Aniston Kisses Ellen DeGeneres For The Perfect Instagram Photo Op

Jennifer Aniston may be an Instagram newcomer, but she proved herself to be a master of social media content on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

In an “Ellen” episode that aired Monday, the “Morning Show” star shared a quick and comical kiss with DeGeneres. The moment came about after DeGeneres recalled a similar smooch with Howard Stern on the Oct. 14 episode.

True to form, DeGeneres quickly turned the tables on Aniston when the former “Friends” actor asked the host, who is a lesbian, how long it had been since she’d last kissed a man.

“I don’t make out with guys, but I kiss guys on the lips,” she said, before asking Aniston, “When was the last time you kissed a girl on the lips?”

To the delight of the audience, Aniston briefly adjusted her hair before leaning in for the quick peck.

“That’s what they wanted to see,” DeGeneres said. “They’ve been wanting that for years.”

“That’s the last time I kissed a girl,” clarified Aniston.

As of Monday morning, a snapshot of the instantly iconic moment had yet to appear on Aniston’s Instagram. DeGeneres, however, had already uploaded the image to her account, where it has since received more than 1.4 million likes.

Aniston, who made her Instagram debut Oct. 15, now holds the Guinness World Record for reaching 1 million followers on the photo- and video-sharing app in just five hours and 16 minutes.

Her first image was an endearing selfie with former “Friends” castmates Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. The photo set fans’ tongues wagging once again about the possibility of full-fledged “Friends” reunion.

Though Aniston has denied reports of a reboot in the vein of “Will & Grace” and “Murphy Brown,” she let it slip Monday that she and the “Friends” cast were, in fact, “working on something.”

“We would love for there to be something,” she said, “but we don’t know what that something is.”