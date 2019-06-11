Jennifer Aniston Reveals Why She Would Now Say 'Yes' To 'Friends' Reunion

Jennifer Aniston joined co-star Adam Sandler for the premiere of their Netflix comedy “Murder Mystery” on Monday ― and she had some explaining to do.

No, not about the film, which is out June 14 on Netflix. But about her recent comment to Ellen DeGeneres that she and her former “Friends” would be up for a “Friends” reunion.

It was a bit of an about-face from a history of comments dismissing the idea.

Asked why she changed her mind, the actress told “Entertainment Tonight”:

“Well, ‘no’ was getting me nowhere, ‘maybe’ was getting me nowhere. So, I don’t know, I thought I’d try ‘yes.’ See what happened.”

She added that “anything can happen,” but made it clear that “there’s no plans in the immediate future.”

The possibility of Rachel Green returning in a reboot appears to be something that many devotees of the sitcom cannot let go ― or should they?

“Or stay excited ― and possibly something will happen?” Aniston said.

Aniston turned 50 in February and faced her fear of flying in an emergency plane landing after a tire blew out, so perhaps she’s feeling the push of time.