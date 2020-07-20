Jennifer Aniston Shares Friend's Frightening Coronavirus Ordeal

Jennifer Aniston just doubled down on her campaign urging the public to wear face masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

The ex-“Friends” star on Sunday shared a photo of a pal caught in the grips of COVID-19. He appears to be in a hospital ICU hooked up to tubes.

“This is our friend Kevin. Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue. This is Covid. This is real,” Aniston wrote, apparently with former castmate Courteney Cox. “We can’t be so naive to think we can outrun this...if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask.”

“The Morning Show” star reported that the photo was from April and that Kevin has since “almost recovered.” She reinforced her mask-wearing message:

“Just think about those who’ve already suffered through this horrible virus. Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. Covid affects all ages.”

Another photo shows Aniston and Cox wearing face masks.

In a previous post over the weekend, Cox and Aniston used Cox’s dogs in a humorous call for people to wear face coverings to help stop the coronavirus.

Earlier this month, as coronavirus cases resurged, Aniston posted a now-viral photo of her in a mask peering intensely at viewers.

“People seem worried about their ‘rights being taken away’ by being asked to wear a mask,” she wrote. “This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate 🙏🏼.”

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!