Jennifer Aniston Says 'Friends' Cast Misses The Show 'Every Day'

Jennifer Aniston revealed that she and others from the “Friends” cast had a recent reunion and admitted that they all miss the show every day.

In an episode of SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” filmed on Monday, the actress said she and her former “Friends” co-stars had dinner over the weekend at Courteney Cox’s house and that they “laughed so hard.”

“[David] Schwimmer was in town and we all happened to have a window of time so we all got together,” said Aniston, who told Stern that “not one” person in the cast annoyed her.

Of the group ― Cox, Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow ― Aniston remarked that their bond was “lightning in a bottle.”

When Stern joked about the group doing anything inappropriate, Aniston explained that the dinner was “very civilized” and that they reminisced about their days together on set.

“We all miss it every day,” said Aniston, who was seen with LeBlanc and Cox in a snapshot Cox posted on Instagram from the evening. “Oh yeah, I would be nothing without [‘Friends’].”

Stern pressed her on whether the crew would ever do a reboot, and Aniston responded with mixed feelings.

“We would love it,” she said, before adding: “I really think there’s an idea that if there’s a reboot of the show, it won’t be even close to as good as what it was, so why do it? It would ruin it.”

While a “Friends” reboot isn’t on the horizon, it’s lovely to know that the cast still has so much love for each other after all these years and, hey, at least the show is still on Netflix (until next year) for our viewing pleasure.