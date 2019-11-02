Ian McKellen Quizzes Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Julie Andrews On ‘Friends’

The one where Gandalf tested Rachel Green, Elle Woods and Mary Poppins’ knowledge of “Friends.”

Ian McKellen played quizmaster on Friday’s broadcast of BBC One’s “The Graham Norton Show” to ask Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Julie Andrews a series of questions about Aniston’s character on NBC’s hit sitcom.

Witherspoon played Aniston’s younger sister in the show. The pair are now costars on Apple TV Plus’ new dramedy “The Morning Show.”

Aniston revealed elsewhere on the show which prop she took from Central Perk.

Witherspoon explained how she ended up with dozens of pairs of Jimmy Choo shoes after starring in “Legally Blonde” and Andrews explained what’s happened to her most famous footwear.

