Jennifer Aniston Shares Behind-The-Scenes Photos From 'Friends' Reunion

Jennifer Aniston has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the “Friends” reunion, admitting she is still “basking in all the love” following the TV special.

It included the cast reminiscing about their time on the show as well as cameos from A-list fans. And one of those fans managed to make his way onto the Central Perk set, Jennifer’s photos have revealed.

One photo saw singer Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, sat on the famous orange couch with Schwimmer.

Aniston posted another picture of herself taking a selfie in the coffee house with her castmates, while a third saw her posing with director James Burrows.

HBO/Terence Patrick Justin Bieber during the "Friends" reunion

Bieber appeared during the special during a “Friends”-themed fashion show.

Elsewhere, Lady Gaga performed the show’s famous song Smelly Cat alongside Lisa Kudrow, while David Beckham and K-pop stars BTS also shared their special memories of the show.