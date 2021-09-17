Jennifer Aniston Recalls The 'Brutal' Thing About The 'Friends' Reunion Show

Filming the “Friends” reunion show that finally aired in May was tougher than she ever thought it would be, Jennifer Aniston revealed this week.

“It was brutal,” Aniston, who played Rachel Green on the hit sitcom, admitted to Rob Lowe on the latest episode of the actor’s “Literally! With Rob Lowe” podcast.

“I think it really took us all down way harder than we anticipated,” recalled Aniston, describing her return to the set 16 years after the show’s conclusion as “nostalgic” tinged with “a little melancholy.”

Aniston said she and co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc all ended up at one point or another in tears.

“I don’t think we broke David (Schwimmer),” she said. “But even LeBlanc broke at one point. You know, Mr. Tough Guy.”

Listen to the excerpt from the podcast here: