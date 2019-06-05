Jennifer Aniston Offers Sliver Of Hope For 'Friends' Fans With Reunion Talk

Jennifer Aniston has once again admitted that she is fully on board for a return of “Friends” ― and said she is “sure” all her costars would be up for it too.

“Listen, I told you this, I would do it,” Aniston told Ellen DeGeneres in a preview clip of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to be aired Wednesday.

“The girls would do it and the boys would do it, I’m sure,” claimed Aniston, who played Rachel Green in the hit NBC comedy that concluded in 2004.

“Listen, anything can happen,” Aniston added, before lightheartedly suggesting she could reprise the show by herself even if co-stars Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc or Matthew Perry did not want to.

DeGeneres joked it could be called “Friend” and then pitched a role for herself.

Check out the interview here:

Aniston’s latest claim is a slight contradiction to what she told “The Late Late Show” host James Corden last year, that “the girls always say we would love to do it again, and the boys are a little less excited about it for some reason.”

“Friends” fans shouldn’t get too excited, though. Co-creator Marta Kauffman has repeatedly insisted the show is done for good.

“There are several reasons. One, the show is about a time in your life when your friends are your family. It’s not that time anymore,” she told Rolling Stone in March. “All we’d be doing is putting those six actors back together, but the heart of the show would be gone.”

LeBlanc (aka Joey Tribbiani), meanwhile, has also noted how the show “was about a finite period in those characters lives, between 20 and 30.”

“To see what those characters are doing now, I think it’s almost a case of that the book is better than the movie,” he said last year. “Everyone’s imagination of what they’re doing now is better.”