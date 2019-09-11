Jennifer Aniston Reveals 'One Of The Hardest Jobs' She's Ever Had

Decades into her career, Jennifer Aniston is fresh off of one of the most challenging roles yet.

The “Friends” actor spoke to Entertainment Weekly about her latest role in the Apple TV+ series, “The Morning Show,” which she stars in alongside Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell.

Aniston plays Alex Levy, an early morning TV news host, whose husband Mitch Kessler (Carell) is fired over allegations of sexual misconduct. Witherspoon’s character, Bradley Jackson, steps in as his replacement.

“This role never could’ve come to me any sooner than now,” she told EW in the article published on Tuesday. “It’s one of the hardest jobs I’ve had. I knew I was up to the task, but then there was the excavation of all the emotions in order to create this world for this woman.”

She added, “All of her lifelines are falling away. I would walk out of some of those scenes feeling like a manhole cover just came off my back.”

Aniston also spoke about relating to Levy’s character when it comes to their shared, insane level of fame and recognizability.

“I understand that, with people having connections to ‘Friends,’” Aniston said. “I understand the isolation — not wanting to be seen, not wanting to be public, not wanting to have to go on a red carpet. It’s not always easy to go out there and have to be the person that you have to be.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Jennifer Aniston attends the photocall of Netflix's "Murder Mystery" on June 11, 2019 in Marina del Rey, Calif.

The show, which airs in November, has already been picked up for a second season. It may air around the same time as a possible “Friends” reunion show; fans have been clinging on to hope for such a reboot for some time ― and Aniston isn’t nixing the idea on the spot anymore.

“Well, ‘no’ was getting me nowhere, ‘maybe’ was getting me nowhere. So, I don’t know, I thought I’d try ‘yes.’ See what happened,” Aniston said in a June interview with Entertainment Tonight.

She added that “anything can happen,” but made it clear that “there’s no plans in the immediate future.”