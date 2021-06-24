Jennifer Aniston Says One Rude ‘Friends’ Guest Star Acted ‘Above’ Being On Show

Smelly Cat might have reeked, but it wasn’t his fault. The same cannot be said, however, for a certain “Friends” guest star who sounds like he stank to work with.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow were guests on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” Wednesday, where Aniston said that one particular male actor who appeared on the beloved sitcom had an “attitude” while on set.

“The funny thing is that that male did apologize about their behavior years later, and just said, ‘I was just so nervous, to be honest, that I wasn’t on my best behavior,’” the 52-year-old star of “The Morning Show” said.

“It was as if they were just too ‘above’ this, to be on a sitcom. And I remember when we were doing a network run-through ... the network and the producers would laugh. And this person was like, ‘Listen to them, just laughing at their own jokes. So stupid, it’s not even funny.’”

“It was just like, ‘What are you doing here?’” she continued. “Your attitude, this is not what we’re all about. This is a wonderful, warm place to be, and you’re coming into our home and just shitting on it.”

Aniston didn’t identify the actor, but it probably wasn’t Brad Pitt, who was married to Aniston when he guest-starred on the show in 2001. It probably wasn’t Paul Rudd, either. Although Rudd conspicuously did not appear in HBO Max’s recent “Friends: The Reunion,” he co-starred with Aniston in 1998’s “The Object of My Affection” and 2012’s “Wanderlust,” and the two seem to be pretty good buds.

The “Murder Mystery” star shot down Stern’s guess that the abrasive actor was Tom Selleck, who played Dr. Richard Burke on “Friends” from 1996 to 2000.

“It was Tom,” Aniston jokingly said. “You just don’t know how cruel and unusual he is ... There’s an angel halo over his head. It’s a permanent halo over Tom’s head.”

So that leaves just a few more suspects. Here’s hoping it was Cole Sprouse, who played Ben Geller on the show around the age of 8. But if we were to tap into our, ahem, sixth sense, we’d put our money on Marcel the monkey. He seemed to have an unbreakable sense of entitlement.