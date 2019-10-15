Jennifer Aniston's First Instagram Post Immediately Has People Freaking Out

Jennifer Aniston is officially on Instagram and, in a surprise to no one, is already making headlines with her social media skills.

On Tuesday, the actress shared her first snapshot on the platform, surely delighting “Friends” fans. In an endearing selfie in front of a fireplace, Aniston can be seen smiling alongside her former castmates ― Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry ― from the iconic sitcom.

Naturally, Aniston paired the image with a cute caption: “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻”

The 50-year-old’s account bio reads, “My friends call me Jen.”

Fans loved Aniston’s pivot to Instagram:

jennifer aniston broke the internet today. — kaia (@uhniston) October 15, 2019

JENNIFER ANISTON JUST CREATED AN INSTAGRAM AND POSTED THIS PHOTO WITH HER FRIENDS CO-STARS I'M CRYING YOUR HONOR pic.twitter.com/xCcZVQoe06 — kinsey 🕸️ (@softkastle) October 15, 2019

THE ONE WHERE JENNIFER ANISTON BROKE INSTAGRAM WITH A SINGLE SELFIE. pic.twitter.com/EHrxAsJUb1 — E! News (@enews) October 15, 2019

The long national nightmare is not yet over but... Jennifer Aniston has joined Instagram. pic.twitter.com/zKUfMMNj5y — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) October 15, 2019

EVERYONE SAY CONGRATS JENNIFER ANISTON FOR REACHING 100k IN 36 MINUTES — nicole (@anistonily) October 15, 2019

This “Friends” selfie arrives on the heels of Aniston revealing to the public that the group recently had a reunion. Last week, in an episode of SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show,” Aniston told Stern that they’d all had dinner at Cox’s house and that they “laughed so hard.”

“[David] Schwimmer was in town and we all happened to have a window of time so we all got together,” said Aniston, who told Stern that heir bond was “lightning in a bottle.”

She went on to say that the entire cast misses the show “every day.”