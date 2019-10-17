Jennifer Aniston Reveals The Secret Way She Prepared For Instagram Domination

Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram this week and promptly broke the internet (well, caused temporary glitches on the service).

But the “Friends” star revealed on Wednesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that she’s actually been present on the social media platform for a while ― via a fake account.

“It was a stalker account,” Aniston confessed to host Jimmy Kimmel.

“When I was thinking about doing this, I sort of figured it was time to kind of understand the world and dip my toe into the social media pool,” she explained.

Check out the interview here:

Aniston broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to reach 1 million followers after making her Insta-debut on Tuesday with this selfie alongside her old “Friends” castmates.

She hit the 1 million mark in just five hours and 16 minutes to take the record from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who took 29 minutes longer to reach the same tally in April.

By early Thursday morning, Aniston had more than 11.2 million followers.

For her second post, she mocked glitching the service with a spoof video, below. “I swear I didn’t mean to break it,” Aniston captioned the clip. “Thank you guys for the kind, glitchy welcome.”