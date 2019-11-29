Exes Jennifer Aniston And Justin Theroux Enjoy Friendsgiving Together

Theroux attended Aniston’s “Friendsgiving” event, in which “The Morning Show” actor hosted a group of her friends for Thanksgiving dinner on Wednesday, the day before the actual holiday.

The “Leftovers” actor posted a group selfie on his Instagram story from the night, calling the event ”#Fakesgiving.”

In a later post, Theroux filmed Courteney Cox thanking her former “Friends” co-star for her hospitality in a speech. Cox can be heard jokingly telling Theroux to stop filming.

Theroux responds, telling the camera he’ll release a “DVD commentary.”

Justin Theroux via Instagram

Aniston and Theroux announced their split in a joint statement last year after two-plus years of marriage.

“We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” a statement shared with HuffPost read.

Earlier this year, Theroux dedicated an Instagram post to Aniston to celebrate her 50th birthday in February.

“Happy Birthday to this fierce Woman. Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind. ....and fiercely funny,” he wrote in the post’s caption.