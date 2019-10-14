Jennifer Aniston is no friend of Marvel movies.

“The Morning Show” star’s suggestion that the superhero brand is degrading cinema stirred fans of the comic-book films, who fought back through the weekend.

In an interview with Variety last week, the actress recounted how the quality of streaming service original works brought her back to TV. Then the “Friends” alum went all Thanos on Marvel.

“You’re seeing what’s available out there and it’s just diminishing and diminishing in terms of, it’s big Marvel movies, or things that I’m not just asked to do or really that interested in living in a green screen,” Aniston told the show business daily.

Aniston harkened back to a previous generation of films.

“I think we would so love to have the era of Meg Ryan come back,” she said. “I just think it would be nice to go into a movie theater, sit cozy. I think we should have a resurgence. Let’s get the ‘Terms of Endearment’ back out there. You know, ‘Heaven Can Wait,’ ‘Young Frankenstein,’ ‘Blazing Saddles,’ ‘Goodbye Girl.’ ”

Even if Aniston was not interested in acting in a Marvel film, critics are casting her as a villain on Twitter. That would put her in some prominent company, after Robert De Niro said recently that the superhero films were “not cinema.”

Check out the reactions to Aniston’s comments here.

I want more Marvel, less Jennifer Aniston movies https://t.co/T4QXga8Sg2 — 🕸️Deanna 🎃 (@Divas_Champion) October 13, 2019

Jennifer Aniston saying Marvel films “diminish the movie-going experience”.. sis.. pic.twitter.com/aQ0vGa9yS5 — Miguel Poblador (@MiguelPoblador) October 13, 2019

The fanboys are mad that Scorsese and Jennifer Aniston said Marvel films are bullshit: hey fanboys, I've literally never sat through a Marvel film and enjoyed it! Oh and take this: I LOVED lady Ghostbusters!



*mutes conversation* *quits Twitter* *buys one way ticket to Mexico* — Sooz Halloween Kempner (@SoozUK) October 14, 2019

You know what the worst part of Marvel movies is? That they prevent any other movie from squeezing in to the theaters near people like me. The entire multiplex is devoted to them, while only a screen or 2 shows something else. https://t.co/go9ZFmhKS9 — ‎️‍🌈sunny day (@littlelostsunny) October 13, 2019

So Jennifer Aniston is recently shitting on Marvel movies today (article below). Meanwhile, she took a photo with Brie Larson, who starred in the Captain Marvel movie lol!! Jennifer!! Girl, what are you doing? lol 😂😂😂😂https://t.co/uIbpepWqMO#Marvel #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/AyupEMPVpg — 🦌 🎃Crayola The Pumpkin Deer 🎃 🦌 (@crayolasmasher) October 13, 2019

jennifer aniston: the mcu is trash



brie larson: *plays captain marvel*



marvel: why are we trash?



jennifer aniston: i never said that



marvel: we have you on tape



jennifer aniston: the mcu is my friend pic.twitter.com/hsROe4ZrI2 — ᴄᴇғ (@buckysnut) October 12, 2019

Jennifer Aniston's 32 movies have grossed $2,107,935,400 domestically.



Marvel Cinematic Universe's 23 movies have grossed $8,949,147,700 domestically.



Credit to @boxofficemojo — Stephen Cooper (@Coopman_007) October 12, 2019