Jennifer Aniston Shares Text From Matthew Perry In Touching Tribute

Jennifer Aniston honored her late “Friends” co-star Matthew Perry on Wednesday by remembering all the times he made her laugh.

“Oh boy this one has cut deep,” she wrote on Instagram. “Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before.”

“We loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us,” she wrote, describing the six “Friends” members as a “chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be.”

“For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn’t hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard,” she continued.

Perry was found dead in his hot tub on Oct. 28 in an apparent drowning.

Aniston said she had spent the last two weeks poring over their past text exchanges, “laughing and crying then laughing again.”

“I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all,” she wrote.

The text from Perry read: “Making you laugh just made my day. It made my day.”

It included a black-and-white photo of Aniston and Perry reading scripts, with Aniston captured mid-laugh.

She replied to the message, “Awww the first of THOUSANDS of times.”

Aniston concluded her tribute by referencing a classic mannerism of Perry’s iconic character, Chandler Bing.

“Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying could you BE any crazier?’” she wrote.

“Rest little brother. You always made my day.”

David Schwimmer also honored Perry on Wednesday, thanking his co-star for “ten incredible years of laughter and creativity.”