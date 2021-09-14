Jennifer Aniston Has Her Sights Set On A Different Kind Of Boyfriend

Even if you’ve never been a star in movies or TV shows, you now have a chance at dating Jennifer Aniston!

“The Morning Show” actor told People on Monday she’s “hoping” to meet a guy outside of show business.

Asked if she thought relationships between celebrities and the not-famous can work, she replied: “Absolutely. I mean, it’s happened. That what I’m sort of hoping for is not necessarily somebody in the industry itself. ... That’d be nice.”

Of course, Cupid’s arrow will need to strike. And any suitors will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Aniston’s history shows the odds are steep for non-Hollywooders.

Aniston married actors Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, and shared a mutual but unfulfilled crush with “Friends” co-star David Schwimmer back in the day. She also was the subject of rumors that she and Schwimmer were currently seeing each other romantically (which he denied), but that’s another story.

Incidentally, Aniston refuses to use a dating app, so that’s one less avenue right there for regular guys. Best of luck anyway!