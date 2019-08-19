Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon Face Off In Fiery Trailer For 'The Morning Show'

Power struggles, daytime television, Me Too fallout and more.

Apple has finally revealed what its star-studded first original series “The Morning Show,” is about ― besides bringing Jennifer Aniston back to our television screens ― and we’re tuned all the way in.

The first full trailer for the series set to debut on Apple TV+ this fall arrived Monday morning and appears to take a couple of cues from Aaron Sorkin’s short-lived HBO drama “The Newsroom,” inspired by stories, like former “Today” show host Matt Lauer’s firing, ripped straight from the headlines.

Aniston stars as an early morning TV news host struggling to stay afloat after her co-host and husband Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) is fired over unspecified allegations and an up-and-coming anchor played by Reese Witherspoon is brought on as his replacement.

“I just need to be able to control the narrative so that I am not written out of it,” Aniston says in the trailer, as she faces threats from a network executive played by Billy Crudup.

Based on Brian Stelter’s book “Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV,” the series examines “the high-stakes world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning,” according to the show’s official description. Aniston and Witherspoon further explained during the Apple event in March that “The Morning Show” will “take an honest look at the complex relationships between women and men in the workplace.”

The series appears to give Aniston her juiciest role in years, as she demands to be taken seriously amid the fallout of her husband’s actions.

“The part you guys never seem to realize is that you don’t have the power anymore, and frankly I’ve let you bozos handle this long enough,” she tells a room full of her bosses in the trailer. “We are doing this my way.”

Executive produced by Aniston and Witherspoon, “The Morning Show,” which has already been picked up for a second season, also stars Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.