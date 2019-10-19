Reese Witherspoon was there for Jennifer Aniston when the “Friends” star recently forgot her line from their iconic exchange in the hit sitcom.

In an “Access Hollywood” interview this week, the costars of the new Apple TV Plus dramedy “The Morning Show” were tasked with commenting on throwback fashion photographs of themselves together over the years.

It included a snap of them in Central Perk as on-screen sisters Rachel (Aniston) and Jill Green (Witherspoon, who had a cameo in the show).

“Is this where you say the line that you love so much?” asked Aniston, who broke a world record this week after joining Instagram.

“Yes. This is, well, we can say the line. Do you remember your line?” replied Witherspoon, who had to whisper it into Aniston’s ear ― allowing them to recreate the iconic “can’t have?” exchange.

