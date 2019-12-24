So Jennifer Aniston hosted another holiday get-together and we weren’t invited.

But luckily, “The Morning Show” star posted a fun photo from the bash on Instagram Monday. (See it below.)

Aniston playfully covered her mouth in the snap, which included Rita Wilson, Laura Dern and Chris McMillan, the stylist who created Aniston’s famous ’do on “Friends.”

“Lotta love in that room,” Aniston wrote.

“ALWAYS the party of the year,” McMillan commented.

Dern wrote: “Love you sister!!!”

Aniston shared the pic several days after her annual tree-trimming party, which reportedly included her ex-husband Brad Pitt this year.

“I guess I was in the kitchen getting more chili during the photo shoot,” comedian David Spade wrote on Aniston’s Monday post.

Last month, Aniston hosted her annual “Friendsgiving” celebration with another ex-husband, Justin Theroux, along with other celebrity pals.