Jennifer Aniston's Vacation Pics With Celeb Pals Will Keep Summer Going

Jennifer Aniston caught us up on what she’s been doing the last few months in her “summertime photo dump.” (See the gallery below.)

On Sunday, the “Morning Show” star shared her vacation pics on Instagram featuring pals Jimmy Kimmel and Jason Bateman and their wives Molly McNearney and Amanda Anka.

We see the “Friends” alum in eveningwear with McNearney and Anka next to a field; strolling solo with drink in hand through a sandy paradise; sharing a giant couch with both couples; recovering from a workout in compression pants; and walking with her getaway companions plus filmmaker Will Speck, who co-directed Aniston and Bateman in “The Switch.” There are also pics of Aniston’s dogs.

The writers and actors strikes have certainly limited work options for some of these travelers. Aniston pushed some product on her Instagram over the last few months while squeezing in her leisure time.

Aniston’s “The Morning Show” with Reese Witherspoon begins its third season on Wednesday on Apple TV+, while “Ozark” star Bateman has a few projects in production, according to IMDB.

