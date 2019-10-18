Jennifer Aniston Continues To Kill It On Instagram With First Adorable Throwback Snap

Jennifer Aniston is on an Instagram roll.

On Thursday, she went back in time with an adorable throwback post.

She shared a picture of herself wearing a hat as a young child alongside a more recent one of her donning similar headwear for InStyle magazine.

Her celebrity followers lapped up the images, with actor Reese Witherspoon calling her a “cutie pie” and comedian Whitney Cummings asking, “How do you look gorgeous in a floppy denim hat? Makes no sense.”

The photograph has since been favorited more than 5 million times.

Aniston’s first post ― the shot below with her “Friends” co-stars ― caused temporary glitches to her profile:

She mocked that news with her second-ever post on the site, Wednesday: