Jennifer Aniston Continues To Kill It On Instagram With First Adorable Throwback Snap

Jennifer Aniston is on an Instagram roll.
The “Friends” star only joined the platform on Tuesday ― well, officially at least, given that she had a secret account all along ― and has already broken a world record while amassing more than 13.5 million followers.
On Thursday, she went back in time with an adorable throwback post.
She shared a picture of herself wearing a hat as a young child alongside a more recent one of her donning similar headwear for InStyle magazine.
Her celebrity followers lapped up the images, with actor Reese Witherspoon calling her a “cutie pie” and comedian Whitney Cummings asking, “How do you look gorgeous in a floppy denim hat? Makes no sense.”
The photograph has since been favorited more than 5 million times.
Aniston’s first post ― the shot below with her “Friends” co-stars ― caused temporary glitches to her profile:
She mocked that news with her second-ever post on the site, Wednesday: