Ahem! A TIkTok montage of Jennifer Aniston clearing her throat on “Friends” is causing a stir.
The clip features a person who points out Aniston’s “vocal tic” playing Rachel Green and warns viewers that once they notice it, “it’s gonna ruin your life.”
“Jennifer Aniston has this sort of vocal tic that she does at the beginning of every single sentence that she starts,” the TikTok narrator says. “It’s very specific and very hard to unsee once you notice it.”
Aniston’s quirk hasn’t exactly been a secret among many followers of the classic sitcom.
But for those reveling in their newfound “Friends” knowledge, Twitter will be there for you.
