Voting For Kanye West Is 'Not Funny,' Warns Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston attacked President Donald Trump Saturday as she cast her ballot early and issued a warning about voting for Kanye West: Don’t do it.
“It’s not funny to vote for Kanye,” the “Morning Show” actor and “Freinds” alum posted on Instagram. “I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible.”
This “whole thing ... is about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency,” the Joe Biden backer wrote in the post showing her in a face mask and sweats dropping her vote in an official ballot box in West Hollywood.
“I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now ... your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting),” Aniston added. ⠀
“Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current president has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science ... too many people have died,” she added.
