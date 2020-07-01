Jennifer Aniston Implores Fans To 'Wear A Damn Mask'

Public health has a “Friend” in Jennifer Aniston.

The “Morning Show” star beseeched fans Tuesday to “wear a damn mask” to help fight the coronavirus outbreak.

In an Instagram entry with a photo of the star wearing a mask, she acknowledged that masks are inconvenient, but reminded people that it’s for our own good.

“People seem worried about their ‘rights being taken away’ by being asked to wear a mask,” she wrote. “This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate 🙏🏼.”

“If you care about human life, please ... just #wearadamnmask 😷 and encourage those around you to do the same ❤️,” she added.

Her sentiments were seconded by Julia Roberts and Reese Witherspoon in the comments.

The nation has experienced a troubling spike in coronavirus cases in a number of states where preventive guidelines have been ignored by many, despite strong evidence that masks can help stop the spread.

In fact, a new poll indicated that most Americans support mask requirements.

But President Donald Trump has set the tone for a culture war over the science-based guidance by ignoring the advice of his own coronavirus task force doctors to wear a mask and not requiring face coverings at his rallies.