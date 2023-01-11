What's Hot

Jennifer Coolidge Reveals The Big Thing That 'White Lotus' Changed About Her Life

The actor hilariously shared her appreciation for show creator Mike White during her acceptance speech at the Golden Globes.
Kimberley Richards

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

(Warning: Spoilers for “The White Lotus” Season 2 finale below.)

Jennifer Coolidge explained how the success of “The White Lotus” changed her life in the most Jennifer Coolidge way during her acceptance speech at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday night.

The actor, who starred as Tanya in Seasons 1 and 2 of “The White Lotus,” won Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

She dedicated the majority of her acceptance speech to show creator Mike White, who she said had given her hope throughout her career as an actor.

Coolidge explained that she had “big dreams and expectations” when she was younger and that they “fizzled” as she got older. She then talked about the ways in which White helped change her life — and she included a flawless dig about how her character was killed off in the series.

“Even if this is the end, because you did kill me off, but it doesn’t matter, because even if this is the end, you’ve sort of changed my life in a million different ways,” she said. “And my neighbors are speaking to me, things like that.”

“No, I mean it!” she said. “None of those people — I was never invited to one party on my hill, and now everyone’s inviting me!” she added, drawing laughter.

Coolidge then praised White, saying he’s “worried about the world.” But she couldn’t resist taking one last shot at the show creator for the death of her “White Lotus” character:

“You make people want to live longer ― and I didn’t,” she said.

Coolidge’s win on Tuesday night brought her her first Golden Globe. She was nominated for her “White Lotus” role last year, too.

The role also earned the actor her first Emmy last year, for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Kimberley Richards

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

